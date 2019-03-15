Miami officer relieved of duty after woman’s violent arrest

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) — A woman in south Florida said she feared for her life after she called police about a man with a gun, only to be forcefully arrested by the responding officer.
The incident was documented in a video that has since prompted an investigation.
Dyma Loving was confused, cuffed and wrestled to the concrete by Miami-Dade police on March 5.
Her friend, Adrianna Green, recorded video of the tough take down.
"I thought I was going to die," Loving said.
She and Green called police alleging a man pulled a gun on them.
"My life was threatened,” Loving recalled. “I'm frantic right now, I just want to speak to my babies."
Officers said Loving was out of control when they pulled up. The arrest report shows she was acting “belligerent and would not obey commands.”
Behind the camera, Green could be heard screaming.
"He assaulted her,” Green explained. “He put his hands on her."
The Miami-Dade police director weighed in, saying, “I find the actions depicted on the video deeply troubling and in no way reflective of our core values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness.”
The director said an immediate inquiry was initiated which resulted in the involved officer being relieved of duty and of his role as a field training officer.
Frank Tumm, the man accused of pulling a gun, wasn’t arrested
"If I had a gun, I would have been arrested," Tumm said.
Tumm said he watched the whole incident with police.
"She wasn't very pleasant with the cops," he said.
Loving admits she was upset and yelling, but insists she didn't do anything to deserve the take down.
"I didn't assault you, I didn't threaten you, I didn't do anything to you," Loving stressed.
The mother of three went on to say she was left with bruises, scrapes and two criminal charges, including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
"I'm glad I’m alive because I just knew I was going to die," Loving said. "All of that, it shouldn't have happened, you know? You don't treat a victim like that."
Loving spent one night in jail and hopes the charges against her will be dropped.
Copyright 2019 WSVN via CNN. All rights reserved.