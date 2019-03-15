JOB ALERT: Fast food chain to return to Americus

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - A fast food chain restuarant will soon return to Americus.
Kentucky Fried Chicken will open its doors at the former Krystals at the corner of Tripp Street and West Forsyth Street.
Americus Mayor Barry Blount said the owner hopes to open by the beginning of May.
Blount said this business opening is another step in the right direction for the downtown area.
“We have people investing in our community, which is what we want. The more investment we have, the more job opportunities, the larger tax base. People come and spend the money in our town which creates sales tax for the city and the county,” said Blount.
A flyer posted by the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce says applications may be picked up and dropped off at the Dairy Queen on Lamar Street.
The posting also says supervisors will be in town soon for interviews.
