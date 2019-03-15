Husband is ‘person of interest’ after his second wife found dead

MOMEYER, NC (WNCN/CNN) - Authorities say a North Carolina man is a person of interest in the death of his second wife, whose body was found earlier this week.
Questions also are being raised into the death of Lynn Keel’s first wife more than a decade ago. Investigators say they are taking a new look into it.
Investigators are following leads, working to determine who killed Diana Alejandra Keel and why. Police say her husband was questioned Tuesday and released without charge.
He has not responded to a request for comment.
Authorities say the body of the mother of two was found in a wooded area in Tarboro by a Department of Transportation worker Tuesday. The discovery was made four days after her daughter and coworkers at Wilson Medical Center reported her missing.
“We’re going to be able to put this together,” said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. “It’s just going to take time. We’re working, and we want to do things right when we do it.”
Diana Keel was known to many in town as Ali.
"She was always happy," said her friend, who asked to not be identified. "She was always kind."
She was friends with Diana Keel and a cousin of Lynn Keel’s first wife, Bess.
Investigators confirm Bess Keel died in 2006. It happened at the same home where Diana Keel later lived.
The medical examiner ruled it an accident, saying she died after falling and hitting her forehead on the front steps.
"Everybody said it didn't happen that way," said Diana Keel's friend. "She grew up there. That was where she was born and raised."
The cousin says Lynn Keel went to Colombia and married Diana Keel less than a year after Bess died.
"It was upsetting because it was the family home, and there were questions concerning Bess' death," the cousin said. "But if you ever met Ali, it didn't matter."
