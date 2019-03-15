2 firefighters recovering from injuries from Albany house fire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Two Albany firefighters are recovering after they were hurt responding to a fire Wednesday night.
The fire happened in the 200 block of W. 2nd Avenue.
Investigators are working figure out how the fire started and if anyone lived in the home.
One firefighter slipped and fell and hurt his ankle while advancing the line.
Another fell into a hole while trying to put out the fire in the back end of the home.
Fire chiefs will do a post analysis to see what they could’ve done better.
“We’ll have to gather the data on how these injuries occurred and we’ll make sure we don’t repeat it,” said Rubin Jordan, assistant fire chief with Albany Fire.
Jordan said this was the first fire this year where firefighters were injured.
WALB was told that the last time this happened was six months ago.
