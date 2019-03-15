Family, friends, fire departments honor fallen Moultrie firefighter

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Family, friends and fire departments from across South Georgia honored a firefighter who served Moultrie for more than 40 years.
Thursday, a funeral was held for Bill Johnson, who passed away March 11.
The sounds of firefighter traditions and heavy hearts filled Lone Freewill Baptist Church in Pavo.
"His heart was as big as he was," said Pastor Mitch Kitchens, "He loved life. He loved his family. He loved his church."
After 43 years of service, Moultrie Fire Department paid their respects with tradition and honor for their battalion captain.
Fire departments from Valdosta, Thomas County and Thomasville also assisted with honoring Johnson.
Following the funeral, family and friends were escorted by multiple fire and police agencies to Pinecrest Memory Garden Cemetery in Moultrie.
"We're taking Captain Johnson on one more ride in the fire truck. He would love that," said Moultrie Fire Chief Lamar Plymel.
A final ride on fire engine 12, and a last call to a local hero.
Chief Plymel says firefighters from Thomas County, Thomasville, and Tift County manned all Moultrie fire stations so Johnson’s firefighting family could attend his funeral.
