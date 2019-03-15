Committee looks for ways to use 18 acres of land in Dougherty County

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - There are currently 18 acres of land sitting unused in Dougherty County.
County Attorney Spencer Lee suggests it may be time to make use of the Satterfield Park area on North Monroe Street.
The county acquired the land where the old National Guard Armory used to be, back in June.
Months later and it still sits empty.
“Now when you start looking at it, you say, ‘Well, what can it be used for?’ It’s sitting right there on Jefferson Street. Perhaps there’s some economic development possibilities with that property,” said Lee.
The county’s developmental authority will meet again on April 4. They’ll create a list of possible ways the county could use the 18 acres.
