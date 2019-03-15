Bodies identified as 3 missing Georgians, suspects charged

NASHVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has identified the three people found dead in Atkinson and Berrien counties as the three people who were reported missing on Tuesday and two people have been charged in their deaths.
The GBI said Jonathan Vann, 20, of Nashville, has been charged in Atkinson County with two counts of malice murder in the deaths of Wayne Hackle, Jr. and Bobbie Lynn Moore.
Vann is also being charged with malice murder in Berrien County in the death of Mercedes Hackle, according to the GBI.
Kayante Greene, 25, was charged in Berrien County for concealing the death of another in connection to Mercedes’ death. Greene is also charged with two counts of concealing a death in Atkinson County in connection to Wayne and Moore’s deaths, said the GBI.
The three individuals went missing Tuesday afternoon after Moore’s car was found burnt off of Highway 135 at the Alapaha River near the Atkinson County line in Berrien County.
Wayne and Moore’s remains were found in Atkinson County Wednesday and Mercedes was found in Berrien County Thursday. All three bodies were found just miles from where the car was discovered, according to the GBI.
Vann was arrested Wednesday in the investigation and Greene was arrested Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.