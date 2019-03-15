3 arrested for Coffee armed robery

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - On Wednesday and Thursday, Coffee County sheriff’s detectives arrested three men believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at a business earlier this year.
Deputies responded to Evan’s Grocery on Ga. Highway 32 West on Jan. 24, 2019, in reference to an armed robbery.
Detectives posted video of the incident through Facebook and other media outlets.
As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested 18-year-old Willie Bivens of Douglas, 28-year-old Stephon Best of Douglas, and 19-year-old Ikhawn Presley of Waycross for the armed robbery at Evans Grocery.
They are all being held at the Coffee County Jail.
This investigation is ongoing and has been a collaborative effort between the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas Police Department, and more arrests are expected.
Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact the Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 384-4227.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.