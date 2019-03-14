Wreck victim’s coworkers fear intersection after life-threatening wreck

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - After a crash in Lee County sent one woman to the hospital Tuesday, her coworkers said they are concerned by the dangers on Highway 82.
One Salt Lick employee said he’s seen seven or eight wrecks up and down on this highway.
Seeing their coworker hurt badly has the other employees asking for change.
This is how fast cars travel down Highway 82 in Lee County.
After Sabrina Spires was ejected in Tuesday’s crash, her coworkers are rethinking they way they drive.
“I remember thinking I know everyone’s alright and then as time went on more people came outside to look around and they were like that’s Sabrina’s car,” said Robert Haire, a Salt Lick employee.
Haire ran out to the scene to speak with authorities about what happened, fearing for his coworker’s life.
“We were kind of in shock and just couldn’t believe it,” he said.
Harie said he’s seen many accidents on this highway.
But this one hit home.
“That’s probably why I won’t go that route anymore,” he explained
According to Georgia State Patrol, Spires was driving her 2001 Saturn Station Wagon when she entered the traveling lane of a Lincoln Navigator.
The Navigator then hit Spires’ driver side, ejecting her out the vehicle.
“It made me feel terrible,” said Sandy Miller, who heard about the wreck.
Miller visits the store often and wants something to be done about the intersection.
“I love coming here, I love shopping here, it’s so convenient but I have thought about the congested traffic,” she said.
Haire said he thinks lowering the speed limit will make things safer.
“It’s kind of scary sometimes you’ve got to floor it to get out,” he said. “That’s probably why I won’t go that route anymore.”
Until something is changed, Salt Lick employees will continue traveling Highway 82, grateful their coworker is alive, but mindful of what could come with the drive.
Spires’ coworkers said she has broken bones but is recovering.
WALB reached out to the county about what they are doing about the number of crashes that occur here.
They said this highway is a concern for them and they are working with the state for a solution.
