Woman arrested after Lowndes Co. high speed chase

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - A woman was arrested after Lowndes County law enforcement were looking for her after she crashed her car following a high-speed chase.
Polynesha Fre-Shaun Curry, 20, was arrested and booked into the Lowndes County Jail.
She was charged with the following:
- Fleeing or attempting to elude
- Obstruction of an officer
- False report of a crime
- Driving with a suspended license
- Suspended registration
- Driving without insurance
- Duty to stop at an accident (hit and run)
- Striking a fixed object
- Reckless driving
Additional charges are pending, law enforcement officials said.
A driver was going around 100 mph on Highway 41 around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
Paulk said the woman driver almost hit a school bus. Because of the school bus, Paulk pointed out, deputies broke off the chase for safety concerns.
Another unit spotted the driver, still going 100 mph, and the chase started back up before being broken up a second time, according to Paulk.
The driver crashed between a power pole and a tree on James D. Wright and Brookwood drives and then ran off, said Paulk.
Paulk said the sheriff’s office knows who the car belongs to, but they are working to figure out if it belongs to the driver or if it was stolen.
The chase lasted around 20 to 25 minutes.
