Warm 80s before rain returns Friday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm 70s this afternoon. Thursday warmer upper 70s low 80s as rain stays away one more day. As a cold front pushes east showers and thunderstorms moved into SWGA Friday. Although severe storms aren’t expected an isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Rain tapers off Friday evening but another batch of rain moves in early Saturday. Otherwise gradual clearing and much cooler.
Behind the front a late winter chill as highs drop into the 60s and lows into the 40s through the weekend into the middle of next week. It’ll be an unseasonably cool dry stretch with tons of sunshine.
