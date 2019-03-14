Valdosta police arrest teen for entering autos

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with entering autos Tuesday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Police said a person called Emergency 911 around 10:15 p.m. to report someone illegally entering a vehicle in an attempt to steal it at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of North Saint Augustine Road.
When officers arrived, they made contact with the caller who gave them a detailed description of the suspect, VPD said.
According to police, they searched the area and found Leonard Shuman, of Ray City, who matched the exact description, sitting in a vehicle that did not belong to him.
Officers said Shuman was detained and as officers investigated, they found property on Shuman that had been reported stolen from two different vehicles in the area.
VPD said Shuman was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony theft by entering auto.
“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful to the citizen for seeing illegal activity and immediately requesting law enforcement assistance. Also, the efforts of the responding uniformed officers are recognized as well,” VPD Lt. Adam Bembry said.
Shuman was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.