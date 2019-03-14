Rush Propst fired as Colquitt Co. football coach

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Rush Propst, the Colquitt County Packers head football coach, was fired late Thursday afternoon.
Following a more than two-hour closed session, the Colquitt County Board of Education voted to fire Propst.
Superintendent Doug Howell told WALB at the Thursday meeting that the school board’s investigation was finished.
The Georgia Professional Standards Commission has taken over the case, according to Howell.
Howell told WALB he wasn’t sure when the commission would be coming to take over the case.
The Colquitt County School Board met for a called meeting Thursday afternoon.
A total of fourteen people signed up to speak on Propst’s behalf at the meeting.
In a packed room, each speaker defended Propst’s character and coaching abilities.
A current Colquitt County Packer went to the podium and asked for all current and former players in the audience to join him in presenting a petition to the board. The petition garnered more than 1,000 signatures in 42 hours.
Another player said that without Propst’s guidance, he wouldn’t know where his life would be headed.
Many speakers said Propst has done wonders for the African-American community.
After the speakers, the school board went into closed session.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Propst was suspended with pay in February.
The head football coach was placed on administrative leave for an internal investigation into personnel issues.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.