Phoebe ready for Albany Pink Walk for Cancer

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is getting ready for its annual Albany Pink Walk for Cancer this weekend.
Mandy Tedder, the major gifts officer of the Phoebe Foundation, said they already have over 800 people signed up for the walk.
Tedder said this will be the seventh year for the event and that the walk is to raise money that will go to supporting Phoebe cancer patients. She said that since starting the annual walk, they have raised over $300,000.
It is not too late to sign up for the walk.
“People can still register for Albany Pink. You can register till the morning of, you can go to albanypink.com to register or you can stop by Health Works today, tomorrow and Friday and still register for the walk," said Tedder.
Tedder said the Phoebe Foundation crew will be at Health Works Thursday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. She also said she really hopes that the community will come out and be a part of the walk because they will be making a huge impact in the lives of others.
“Because of the success of this event, we are able to help all cancer patients, no matter what kind of cancer they have, male or female. we are really excited about that because it started to benefit just breast cancer patients. So, our community is helping us help even more patients,” said Tedder.
The walk will start at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.