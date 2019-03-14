Phoebe North campus victim to burglary

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department said that a Phoebe facility was a victim to a recent burglary.
Hospital officials said an individual gained access to several offices on the Phoebe North campus property.
We hear about burglaries often, but to hear it happened at a place people go for help, has the community puzzled.
“It’s terrible that a location like a hospital would be burglarized,” said Dr. Michael Satchell, a resident.
Sadly, according to Albany police it happened at Phoebe Pulmonology earlier this month.
Police said on Monday, an employee told them she was preparing to give a customer change and noticed missing cash and three checks that she deposited safely in a locked desk drawer.
“You often hear about people being robbed or burglarized in this area, but you don’t think it would happen at the hospital,” said Satchell.
Medical Associates of Albany is Satchell’s practice, he said hearing this is just frightening.
“It’s scary, but it is an indication that there’s really no safe place. Anywhere you go may be subject to burglary or any other kind of crime,” said Satchell.
Although it may be scary, Phoebe officials said they are doing something about it.
In a statement, Phoebe said, “No staff or patients were in danger, and while we are confident in our security measures, we are currently reviewing those security measures and procedures to determine if changes need to be made.”
As for the missing checks, Phoebe said they’ve been recovered and there’s no reason to believe any patients’ personal or banking information has been compromised.
But still, Satchell, a doctor himself, is just appalled.
“I think as long as people are desperate and take things that don’t belong to them, they’re going to find a way to do that,” said Satchell.
While Phoebe said it has an outstanding team of security personnel, now more than ever, Satchell wants to send a message.
“All facilities in Dougherty County and in Lee County, no place is safe. No place has 100 percent security, so it’s important that everybody take precautions,” said Satchell.
In Phoebe’s statement, officials also said they will continue to do whatever it takes to protect the safety of all its patients and employees.
