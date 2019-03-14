One Sumter Economic Development Foundation seeking new executive director

The foundation responsible for helping the Americus Police Department get their first K-9 unit in nearly 5 years is looking for a new executive director. (Source: WALB)
By Bradford Ambrose | March 14, 2019 at 4:14 PM EST - Updated March 14 at 4:14 PM

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - The One Sumter Economic Development Foundation is on the hunt for a new executive director.

The outgoing executive director, Mary Beth Bass, has held the position since late 2015.

Mary Beth Bass is the current executive director of the One Sumter Economic Development Foundation. (Source: WALB)
According to the job opening on their website, the nonprofit is looking for “an experienced executive director to lead the strategic direction and vision for One Sumter, its donors and community partners.”

The listing also states the foundation is looking for someone with three to five years of related experience.

Applications will be accepted through March 22 or until the position is filled.

None of the board members were available for comment Thursday.

The job opening can be viewed here.

