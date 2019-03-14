One Sumter Economic Development Foundation seeking new executive director

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - The One Sumter Economic Development Foundation is on the hunt for a new executive director.
The outgoing executive director, Mary Beth Bass, has held the position since late 2015.
According to the job opening on their website, the nonprofit is looking for “an experienced executive director to lead the strategic direction and vision for One Sumter, its donors and community partners.”
The listing also states the foundation is looking for someone with three to five years of related experience.
Applications will be accepted through March 22 or until the position is filled.
None of the board members were available for comment Thursday.
The job opening can be viewed here.
