One killed in Doles collision

DOLES, GA (WALB) - One person was killed, and another was transported for medical care after a collision about 9:45 Thursday morning, according to officials.
One person was taken by helicopter, and another by ambulance.
The name of the person who was killed will not be released, pending notification of next of kin.
Worth County deputies and the Georgia State Patrol are all on scene.
A small SUV collided with a wrecker truck at the intersection of Highway 32 and Highway 313, according to law enforcement.
When authorities release more information, we will update this story.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.