Lee County Animal Shelter welcomes volunteers

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Furry residents in Lee county need help and the Lee County Animal Shelter is asking for volunteers.
Shelter staff said they could use help walking their sheltered animals, adding that interactions with other people, outside of the shelter, helps them.
It helps them become more comfortable with those hoping to adopt, staff said.
“Welcome volunteers to come in, walk the dogs, they like to interact with other people," Jackie Grigg, shelter manager said. "We like that because if no body comes in and walks them besides us then they don’t know anyone else. The cats love to be took out, petted and played with also.”
The shelter is waiving adoption fees for the month of March.
Fortunately, shelter staff pointed out, the animal population is low at the shelter.
Call the Lee County Animal Shelter at (229) 759-6037. The shelter is located on 101 Mossy Dell Road, Leesburg GA, 31763
