Lee Co. to spend more than $120K on jail chillers

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Before the summer heat wave approaches, Lee County commissioners voted on a $120,000 bid for a company to replace two air conditioners in the Lee County Jail.
A Thomaston, Georgia company will make repairs and replace the chillers connected to the jails insurance office.
Hoping to replace them before summer, it will take the company six to eight weeks to install the new units.
Lee County Manager Mike Sistrunk said commissioners found this to be a good price, that will help out in the long run.
“This is a big investment. We understand that. But these units last about 20 years so we will be good for another 15 to 20 years without any issues,” he said.
Sistrunk also said the new units will bring better quality air and more efficiency for electricity bills.
The county will pay for these services with leftover Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax dollars.
