Lee Co. debris clean-up crews begin making final rounds

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Just over five months after Hurricane Michael devastated Southwest Georgia, Lee County cleanup crews are still working hard to clear debris left behind.
Those clean up crews are continuing to make their rounds through the county.
Officials said parts of the county, from Lovers Lane to Philema Road, have been picked up.
Cleanup efforts are still underway in the Springdale Subdivision now.
County leaders said now is the time to get your debris out, as this is the last debris pick-up throughout the county.
“We’re asking citizens is, when we come through their area to clean, from then on it’s gonna be up to the citizens to get rid of their debris. We just can’t keep turning around going back to the same areas and keep pulling out more stuff and cleaning it . So, we’re trying to do the right thing by trying to get as much debris up as we can,” said Lee County Co-Manager Mike Sistrunk.
Officials said about four trucks are going through out the county for pick-up.
Those crews are working Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It is estimated to take around seven weeks to finish.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.