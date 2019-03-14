Lee Co. commissioner named new vice chairman

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - The Lee County Commission welcomed a fresh but familiar face as the second-in-command.
Commissioner Rick Muggridge is replacing the late Bill Williams Jr. as commission vice-chairman.
Muggridge is no stranger to the position. He served as vice-chairman from 2009 to 2012, according to the county’s website.
Muggridge’s fellow commissioners are optimistic about him returning as vice-chairman.
“We had a time to reflect about Bill and remember him but we also thought it was important to go ahead and name a new vice-chairman to take care of the county’s business,” said Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis.
“I am honored to serve my county any possible way I can. I am sad my friend Bill Williams will not be in that chair and I will do whatever I can to help with that transition,” said Muggridge in a statement.
Muggridge said an election to fill his vacated position will be held sometime this summer.
