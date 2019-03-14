Lee Co. animal adoption fees waived during March

Leesburg, GA (WALB) - Furry residents in Lee County are honoring a legend.
Staff at the Lee County Animal Shelter are remembering the late Lee County Commissioner Bill Williams in a generous way.
“He was a very big animal lover and he cared a lot about this county and it really was a part of him and in honor of doing that, the commissioners have opened it up to where animals, for the rest of this month, would be free to adoption,” said Lee County Co-Manager Mike Sistrunk.
Adoption fees are being waived but chip fees are not.
Now, you only have to pay $25.00 to adopt a frisky feline or an adorable dog at the shelter.
The adoption fee is waived but the $25.00 is for a chip to track your pet if it’s ever lost.
Shelter staff admire Williams’ passion for animals.
“He had a great love for animals and we feel like he would like this,” said Lee County Animal Shelter Manager Jackie Grigg.
Grigg said the adoption turnout has been successful.
“It started Monday and so far right now, we have adopted out six dogs and four cats,” said Grigg.
Dogs like 6-year-old Ruger are still waiting to be adopted. She is a Great Dane and Lab mix who has been a resident at the shelter for three months. And she isn’t the only dog at the shelter.
Other adoptable pets include bulldogs, terriers and long and short hair cats, to name a few.
Ruger is one of several pets looking for a forever home at the Lee County shelter.
