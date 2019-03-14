Junior Market Livestock Show held in Crisp County

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Students showed off their live stock in Crisp County Wednesday.
The Crisp County Farm Bureau hosted the Junior Market Livestock Show at the J.W. Mann Show Barn.
Students were selected as champions and reserve champions for hogs, steer and cows.
Joshua Grant, the UGA cooperative extension agriculture agent in Crisp County, said students got these animals a few weeks ago and started training them.
“Exhibitors that are participating are both 4-H exhibitors through our office and FFA through the middle school and high school here in the Future Farmers of America,” said Grant.
Organizers hold this event every year.
