Dougherty Co. leader concerned with illegal dump sites

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - There have been a total of four illegal dump sites in Albany so far in 2019.
Judy Bowles, the executive director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, said that she has had calls about four potential illegal dump sites.
Bowles said she is counting on the Albany community now more than ever to help clean up the city.
“If your illegal dumping and we catch you, we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” said Bowles.
Those were the frustrated words of Bowles as she talked about the fines you could face for illegally dumping.
“The maximum fines are $1,000 and the judge can also make them pick up within a one-mile radius of where they have illegally dumped,” explained Bowles.
Bowles said she is frustrated because there is no excuse for dump sites because the landfill is free.
“It is something I have never understood because whatever you want to get rid of, you have already loaded it in your vehicle, so why don’t you just go to the landfill?” asked Bowles.
Keep Albany-Dougherty County Beautiful is counting on the community to be the eyes and ears and report illegal dump sites if they see them.
“It is just so important that we, as citizens that live here, have enough pride to keep our area clean," said Bowles.
Bowles said that when these illegal dump sites occur, they sometimes go further than the location that they started because people go through the dump site and the trash spreads.
