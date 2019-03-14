Culinary students win big in cooking competition

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - For one Albany Technical College Culinary Arts student, Wednesday’s cooking competition was more than just a contest.
The school hosted two cooking competitions Wednesday, “Chopped” and “Albany’s Next Titan Chef.”
The students spent the day learning how to prepare meals and then had them judged by guest judges.
WALB’s own Cade Fowler and Tesia Reed judged the competition.
“My husband actually came through the program, his name is Cedric Ward. And when he went through the program, he actually came home and taught me the things he learned. And I got really excited about that, and I thought, okay, I want to do this,” said intern Naomi Ward.
Ward said events like Wednesday’s give students a fun glimpse into the culinary arts program.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.