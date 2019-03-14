Crisis management for school based incidents training held in Crisp County

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Georgia law enforcement officials learned what to do when a crisis happens at school.
Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium (RDPC) held a one-day training Wednesday in Crisp County.
The crisis management for school based incident training was for rural law enforcement, first responders and school systems, so they know how to work together during a man-made or natural disaster.
The course was held at South Georgia Technical College and leaders talked about having a plan when something happens.
“We also talk about violence prevention, how we prevent bad things from happening at the schools,” said Scott Lowry, a trainer with RDPC. “When we look at previous incidents that have happened across the country is that each and every one of those is preventable. If we educate the people within the building on their ability to prevent these things from happening."
Organizers said that several emergency management directors, fire chiefs, department of defense, two school principals and Department of Safety & Homeland Security were at Wednesday’s training.
