Albany crews respond to house fire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday night.
The fire was at a home near the intersection of N. Jackson Street and W. 2nd Avenue.
The call about the fire came into 911 around 10:30 p.m.
Flames were visible from the street.
Five fire trucks surrounded the house as firefighters worked to put out the fire.
Crews are still on the scene trying to completely extinguish the blaze.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as information becomes available.
