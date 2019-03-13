Woman wanted after Lowndes Co. high speed chase

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Lowndes County law enforcement is looking for a driver after she crashed her car following a high-speed chase, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
A driver was going around 100 mph on Highway 41 around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, said Paulk.
Paulk said the woman driver almost hit a school bus. Because of the school bus, Paulk pointed out, deputies broke off the chase for safety concerns.
Another unit spotted the driver, still going 100 mph, and the chase started back up before being broken up a second time, according to Paulk.
The driver crashed between a power pole and a tree on James D. Wright and Brookwood drives and then ran off, said Paulk.
Paulk said the sheriff’s office knows who the car belongs to, but they are working to figure out if it belongs to the driver or if it was stolen.
The chase lasted around 20 to 25 minutes.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.