What an insurance agent says you should do if you get hail damage

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - Monday’s hail damage may have taken a toll on your property, but insurance experts said there are steps you can take to protect your valuables.
WALB caught up with the Farmers Agency in Ashburn and they said it’s best that you contact your insurance company when the damage happens.
They said you need to make sure the damage is covered or find out what is covered as far as deductibles.
A spokesperson said the next step is to get an estimate and the process shouldn’t take much time after that.
“It usually takes about a week, it usually doesn’t take extremely long,” said Bethany Adams, a personal lines agent. “Now it only takes about a day to two days, depending on how excessive the damage in the area is. Usually it takes about a day or two days to get in touch with you.”
An agent said some companies may have restrictions if the storm was recent. You can contact your local insurance agent if you have any questions.
