Volunteers gear up for large crowds at 2019 Peanut Proud Festival

BLAKELY, GA (WALB) - The City of Blakely is gearing up for the 11th Annual Peanut Proud Festival, all to honor the peanut industry at the city’s largest event of the year.
Right now, leaders and volunteers have been gearing up for the festival, which is set for March 23.
Festival coordinators have used this festival to change the community's attitude towards the peanut industry after a national salmonella outbreak was traced back to Blakely back in 2009.
Mike Newberry, the co-chair of the festival, said this year’s event will be special after a number of peanut farmers were hit hard from Hurricane Michael.
“We need this in our community and in Southwest Georgia, a real shot in the arm so to speak. A day of fun and good times, and that’s sometimes what helps you come back from bad times,” said Newberry.
The festival will start off with a 5K run, followed by a parade, a live entertainment event and a street dance featuring the Atlanta All-Stars.
All of the events will be held on the square in Blakely starting at 8 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.