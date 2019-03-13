Upcoming Blakely job fair looks to hire 200 employees for new solar farm

BLAKELY, GA (WALB) - A new solar farm coming to Blakely is in need of 200 employees, and people could land their next job at an upcoming job fair.
Governor Brian Kemp announced the $150 million solar investment for Early County recently.
Early County leaders and Mortenson are holding the job fair at the Blakely Civic Center for the project on March 24.
They’re looking to hire water truck operators, electricians, project administrators, mechanics and other positions.
Celia Bostwick, the president of the Blakely-Early County Chamber of Commerce, said the jobs come with many benefits.
“There are benefits, there’s paid time off, insurance, medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance. And they have paid training and employee assistance programs,” said Bostwick.
Leaders said the starting pay for the jobs will be $14.00 an hour and could be more depending on experience.
The jobs will last a minimum of seven months and some will be long-term.
The fair will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
List of other available positions
- Forklift operators
- Carpenters
- Heavy equipment operators
- Inventory specialist
- General laborers
- Apprentice electricians
- Craft safety professionals
- Solar PV installers
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.