Sylvester native begins military career

San Antonio, Texas (WALB) - U.S. Air Force Airman Russell J. Crew, III graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, the Joint Hometown News Service announced Wednesday.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Crew is the son of Russell J. Crew of Sylvester, and is a 2018 graduate of Worth County High School.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.