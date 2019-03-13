Sinkhole opens in Baker County road

BAKER CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning about a large sinkhole that has opened up in a Baker County road.
The sinkhole is in the westbound lane of Highway 37.
That's the Camilla Highway, between Newton and Camilla.
The sinkhole did bend the rim on a driver’s tire, but no one was hurt.
Officials say the sinkhole is a 3 to 4 foot opening in the road, and under the pavement is a 12 foot void.
G-DOT officials say they have put up markers in front of the sinkhole, moving drivers into the east bound lane.
A G-DOT employee is staying overnight to monitor the road for safety.
Repair crews will be sent from Tifton Wednesday morning to start repairs. At this time they are not sure how long repairs will take, or what caused the sinkhole.
