Rickey Smiley booked for May in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rickey Smiley, known as one of the few “clean” comics to command a national stage, is coming to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on May 12 at 7 p.m.
At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins,” “Lil’ Daryl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.”
In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies. Smiley is also an accomplished pianist and organist.
Smiley has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.”
Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.”
In addition to being featured on Dish Nation, his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 60 markets.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, beginning at 10 a.m, with an online only pre-sale happening on Thursday, from at 10 a.m until 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster.com, over the phone by calling (1-800) 653-8000 or in person at the Albany Civic Center Box Office.
