$1.2M in cocaine, marijuana seized in Chatham County

"Drugs come in most of the time from outside the U.S.," Harley said. "They go to Atlanta, and from there, they're distributed throughout the entire southeast region. With Savannah only being a four-hour drive from there, you know, it plays a vital role into that. We're also finding more and more where Savannah is being recruited to be almost like a second tier to Florida. You take Atlanta, you hop down to Savannah, and from there, they feed into Florida."