1 killed, 4 ejected in Atkinson Co. wreck

ATKINSON CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) confirmed that a one-vehicle wreck in rural Atkinson County has claimed the life of a woman.
GSP said that Crystal Paige Henderson lost her life and died in the accident that happened on Old Douglas Highway between Douglas and Pearson.
According to GSP, there were seven people in the vehicle and four of them were ejected.
Troopers could not provide very many details about the accident because it is an open investigation.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as details come in.
