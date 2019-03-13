Justice sought in fatal car crash

SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) - The search continues for a man suspected in a deadly 2018 Americus hit and run.
There were fears the driver may have fled to Mexico, but now it’s possible he is back in the U.S. and the victim’s daughter is now speaking out.
Cars race past an intersection just outside the Americus city limits, drivers unaware of what the intersection means to Clarissa Lowe.
“I drive by it every day, but it’s different just being out here,” said Clarissa.
Her father, Anthony Lowe, 59, was killed in a hit and run last August.
"Around this particular curve, Mr. Morales ran a stop sign and hit him."
It’s the 1700 block of East Lamar Street near Highway 280.
“I actually called his phone and spoke with the trooper,” said Clarissa.
Troopers identified the suspect as Julio Morales, 40.
State troopers say Morales borrowed an Albany church van that day before fleeing the scene and skipping town.
It’s believed he may have fled back to his native country of Mexico, until Clarissa’s research may have proven otherwise
“I could not let it go," she said. ”I’ve been digging, I’ve been searching, I’ve been trying to see if he’s back in Albany, if he’s in Florida, if he’s in Illinois with the links I’ve found."
Morales is wanted for vehicular homicide and felony hit and run for the three car crash that killed Anthony Lowe.
"I didn't feel like I would be doing my dad justice if I didn't at least try."
She’s still searching for closure.
“He was everything to me and to everybody.”
If you know where Morales may be, you are asked to call Georgia State Patrol at 229-931-2397.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.