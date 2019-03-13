It’s neighbor helping neighbor as Cairo residents continue to recover

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - Grady County is in its second week of recovery efforts after an EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of the Syrup City.
While many families received severe damage to their homes, the community has come together to help each other.
Church leaders at Bethlehem AME Church said they’ve been distributing disaster relief items and meals that have been donated since the tornado came through more than a week ago.
Leaders told WALB they’ll continue to help their community until the need and supplies have ended.
But, they don't think that'll be anytime soon.
“The donations have just been pouring in," Thorton Anderson, Bethlehem AME Church steward, said.
Anderson said the donations from local organizations and businesses to Cairo residents fortunate enough to contribute haven’t stopped since March 4.
Anderson said they’ve been put to good use.
“When it comes in, we just send it back out. It’s been a blessing,” Anderson said.
Supplies range from warm meals, to clothes and toiletries.
And with some many homes still without power, Anderson pointed out, they had to continue helping their neighbors.
“We’ve been preparing hot food for those who want to come by and get a hot food because we’ve been without electricity for quite some time now,” Anderson said.
Majority of the people helping with the drive are experiencing their own devastation from the tornado, including the church.
“It’s been a special feeling because they can see the damage we have, and the damage they have and we’ve been putting ourselves to the side to help the ones in need,” Anderson said.
Lunch is served starting at noon, Anderson said.
