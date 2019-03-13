GBI: Sumter Co. sisters’ causes of death could take months to determine

SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) - It could take months to find out how two Sumter County sisters died at the same house last week.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent in Charge Bryan Smith told WALB the GBI medical examiner’s office has finished autopsies on Delia Ann Law, 69, and her sister, Bernice Goodman, 83.
However, the medical examiner's office has not established a cause or manner of death for either sister.
Smith said those are pending additional tests.
The test results could take a few months to come back, according to Smith.
The sisters were found dead at a home on Flintside Drive March 4.
