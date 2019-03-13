Douglas Police investigating multiple armed robberies

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department said Tuesday that it is investigating multiple armed robberies, including one at a drug store.
Sgt. Robert Sprinkle told WALB that three armed robberies happened between Sunday morning and Tuesday morning.
The first happened Sunday morning at a Flash Foods in Douglas.
Another happened early Tuesday morning at an Enmarket.
The third happened later Tuesday morning, at Malcolm's Drug Store on South Peterson Ave.
No word yet on whether anyone was hurt in any of those incidents.
This is a developing story and WALB will update when more information becomes available.
