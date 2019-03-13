Bo Dukes will head to trial Monday in the Tara Grinstead case

WILCOX CO., GA (WALB) - One of the men charged in connection to the death of Tara Grinstead will go to trial Monday, March 18.
WALB has confirmed the trial of Bo Dukes, who is accused of covering up Grinstead's death, will start that morning in Wilcox County.
Last week, Superior Court Judge Robert Chasteen's office confirmed Dukes was on the docket, but there were two cases in front of him that were to take place first.
However, WALB confirmed Tuesday night that both defendants in each case ahead of Dukes have pleaded guilty in their cases.
That means Dukes is first on the list to go to trial Monday.
The Wilcox County charges against Dukes are concealing a death, making false statements and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal in the Grinstead case.
According to the indictment in August 2017, the charges stem from June 2016. The indictment accuses Dukes of withholding information about Grinstead’s disappearance in a discussion with a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent.
Dukes is facing similar charges in Ben Hill County, also in the Grinstead case.
At last check, Dukes was being held in the Houston County Jail on unrelated charges stemming from a January 1, 2019 incident.
The trial for Ryan Duke, the man accused of killing Grinstead, is set for April 1, 2019 in Irwin County.
