Ashburn city council ready for upcoming term

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - Ashburn City Council members said now that all positions are filled, they are ready for the upcoming term.
During Thursday’s meeting, council members said they discussed how they’re able to do what they need to do now that an empty position has been filled.
The city said Corey Jordan filled former city council member Ronda Walker’s position on the council from November’s 2018 elections.
“It was filled in January and it’s just a matter of getting together and dotting all our Is and crossing all our Ts,” said James Burks, city council member.
The city said once councilman Corey Jordan filled the position, all five spots on the city council were filled.
