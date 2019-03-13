Arlington mayor serves police chief second termination letter

ARLINGTON, GA (WALB) - Arlington’s top cop was served a second letter of termination by the town’s mayor after city council revoked the mayor’s first call for dismissal.
Police Chief Donald Bryant told WALB Wednesday that Mayor Raymond Williams issued him a second letter of termination.
Bryant said the letter stated that he was suspended and would be terminated upon the city council’s decision at the next March meeting.
The Arlington City Council reinstated Bryant Tuesday after Williams’ call to fire him as police chief.
WALB’s Damon Arnold is following up on this story.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
