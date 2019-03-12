18-year-old arrested in Pataula Charter Academy incident

CALHOUN CO., GA (WALB) - According to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrest record, an 18-year-old was arrested in connection to an incident at Pataula Charter Academy.
Jackson Hattaway Stapleton was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony around 9 a.m. on Monday.
Stapleton was released on a $5,000 bond just after 10 a.m. Monday.
The arrest record states the incident happened at the school on March 6.
Pataula Charter Academy sent a letter home to parents Friday, explaining that as soon as the concern was reported to administration, everything else was dropped so that a thorough threat assessment could be conducted. But no specifics on what happened have been released at this time.
Edison police are still investigating this incident and WALB will provide updates as details come in.
