Worth County parents respond to Monday’s BOE decision

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -Worth County parents are shocked after Monday’s school board meeting.
During the called meeting, the fate of Worth County High School Principal Harley Calhoun’s was discussed.
The meeting's outcome drew shocked faces on parents as the school board decided more evidence was needed before deciding whether to renew Calhoun's contract or not.
Tatina Tucker is a parent of a WCHS student and says “I was in a little bit of shock that they came out and said they wanted more evidence.”
She believes board members have more then enough evidence.
“He knows our children by name and you don’t find that at very many schools." She continues "he is definitely a fixture in there and he makes the students feel good. He makes them feel like they’re somebody.”
Tucker says she was happy about Monday night's crowd turn out.
She also says she wants everyone in the community to continue fighting to keep Calhoun.
“Many, many parents and teachers and citizens. We had lots of citizens come out, that maybe they didn’t have a student in the school but they pay lots of tax money and they vote but they can all come out and be heard.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.