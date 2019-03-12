Worth Co. School Board wants more evidence in principal’s case

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - The Worth County School Board members said they need more evidence in the personnel matter involving Worth County High School Principal Harley Calhoun.
This comes after the superintendent, Bill Settle, recommended Calhoun’s contract not be renewed.
The storm outside the Worth County Board of Education building couldn't compare to the storm brewing on the inside.
Even the rain showers couldn’t stop people from coming to Monday night’s special called meeting, where many like Betty Story wanted answers to why the superintendent doesn’t want the high school principal’s contract renewed.
“From everything that I have heard and have read there is no reason for that,” said Story.
Before the executive session, the board heard from the Worth County Tax Commissioner, who read a letter of concerns from teachers, parents, and tax payers.
“Are you willing to give one man complete power to make such decisions that as elected officials will be a reflection of you,” said Tabetha Dupriest.
Over an hour later, the board declared that more evidence was needed to make a decision.
“There was some evidence presented but there was some mention of some other items the board would like to, in executive session, see those matters so they can make a full and thorough decision,” said school board attorney Tommy Coleman.
Coleman said the superintendent did present a lot of information, but the board wants to see more.
Story said she hopes that evidence will be open to the public.
“I don’t think you would have this many people in a county and a school upset if there was a reason for it and I think that Mr. Settle has his own agenda,” said Story.
Whatever the decision, many said that it will affect them for years to come.
Calhoun was not at Monday night’s meeting.
Coleman tells us there will more than likely be an executive session at the boards next work session scheduled for March 18.
The board will make a final vote at the board meeting on March 21.
