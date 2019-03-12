Warmer, more clouds and dry until Friday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - No complaints with full sunshine and warm 70s Tuesday. Thanks to high pressure our quiet and dry weather continues as temperatures rise. Following lows in the 50s low 60s high reach upper 70s low 80s through Friday. Look for an end to our dry conditions as a strong storm system moves east with rain and thunderstorms Friday across SWGA. Although the front moves out showers linger into early Saturday.