US Marshals still searching for disbarred GA attorney, accused of killing mother

DEKALB CO., GA (WALB) - US Marshals are looking for a disbarred Georgia attorney, accused of killing his mother while waiting for a jail sentence.
Investigators said they believe Richard Merritt violently killed his mother in DeKalb County, outside of Atlanta, in February.
Merritt’s mother was found on Feb. 2, a day after he was supposed to surrender to serve 30 years in jail for a conviction of stealing money from clients and elder abuse.
Inspectors said Merritt was being monitored by law enforcement with an ankle monitor, but Marshals said he took the monitor off.
Merritt was supposed to surrender to the Cobb County Jail on Feb. 1 for his jail sentence, but he never showed up.
The next day, his elderly mother was found violently killed.
This evening law enforcement is asking you to be on the lookout for Merritt.
Merritt may be driving a 2009 silver Lexus RX350 with a Georgia tag number CBV 6004.
Officials also said he may have shaved his head or changed his look.
Marshals said Merritt is considered armed and dangerous and don’t know which way he may be headed. They said you should not approach or engage him if you think you see him. If you do see him or think you may have seen him or that car, you’re urged to call 911.
