UPDATE: ‘Soft lockdown’ lifted on Coffee Co. elementary schools

COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) - A “soft lockdown” has been lifted on two Coffee County schools, according to the school district’s Facebook page.
Eastside and Westside elementary schools were put on lockdown because of police activity in downtown Douglas, the post stated.
According to their Facebook post, all school locations are secure and following their regular daily schedules.
“Law enforcement is present at all locations and is keeping us informed of their investigation,” Coffee County Schools said on Facebook.
