Thomasville man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A Thomasville man arrested for sexual exploitation of children in 2016 entered a guilty plea Tuesday in a Thomas County Superior Court.
Lavon Taylor admitted that he downloaded and viewed several videos containing child pornography, according to Lt. Tim Watkins of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
Taylor was sentenced to 10 years, with five years served in state prison.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the District Attorney’s Office in their diligence in resolving the case.
The case was also investigated by Department of Homeland Security and the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
